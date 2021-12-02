Businesses on Navy waterline without drinkable water as frustration grows for military families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several commercial businesses went without drinkable water Wednesday while some families say the Navy’s advice to flush the water in their homes made the problems worse.

The United States Postal Services main processing facility near the airport confirms that it does get its water from the Navy’s water line. The Post Office is open, but employees were told not to drink the water.

This after state health officials advised all 93,000 people who use the Navy’s Pearl Harbor water system that the water should not be used for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

The Navy Exchange was open, but the food court was closed. Workers also opened taps to flush out the water outside NEX.

“They are running the faucets outside the building and they have signs all throughout the food court saying that due to the water contamination they are shut down,” said Cyndi Gomez who lives in Aliamanu Military Reservation.

Gomez lives at the Aliamanu Military Reservation says she did what the Navy told her to do, flush the water to get out the contaminants, but she and other residents like Bonnie Russell in Catlin Park say that released even more fuel fumes into their homes.

“My house began to smell like a gas station and I couldn’t breath. I was choking. I opened all the windows for the ventilations, but it still took quite a while for the fumes to clear,” said Russell.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center also had signs that said ‘no potable water’ and that bottled water was for sale.

The National Park Service says no strange odors were detected. All this just days before the December 7th commemoration to be attended by the Secretary of the Navy.

Meanwhile, two women who are visiting their loved ones in military housing in Moanalua Terrace say they are worried about a baby in the family.

“The main concern is the newborn because we have to wash bottles and she has to drink milk and stuff like that,” said Sandra Ramirez.

Also Wednesday health officials say while the fumes are noxious, they don’t believe there are any long term health impacts and they advised residents to ventilate their homes.

