Broadway returns to Hawaii with 4 blockbuster musicals announced for 2022-2023 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a difficult nearly two years for live theatre productions, Broadway is officially returning to Hawaii.

Officials on Thursday announced a new, exciting lineup of Broadway touring shows set to perform at the Blaisdell Concert Hall for the 2022 to 2023 season, one of which will include the popular production of “Hamilton.”

“So many of our friends, and colleagues and families have been hammered as a result of what happened with COVID and so as we start to pull out of that the road ahead and the spirit of economic recovery is going to be challenging so the city wants to very much be a play maker in that regard,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. “This brings with it a lot of jobs and a lot of financial stimulus too ... Looking back at what ‘Phantom’ and what ‘Wicked’ did and knowing full well the real boost we got back then, this couldn’t come at a better time.”

First up: The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical “Beautiful,” will kick off the 2022 to 2023 season starting April 19 through April 24, 2022. Featuring music she wrote, the inspiring true story centers around the early life and career of Carole King.

The classic Frankie Valli musical “Jersey Boys,” will follow from Sept. 13 through 25 after it was supposed to run in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. Those who previously bought tickets to the show will automatically be rescheduled and will not have to repurchase tickets.

Perhaps the most anticipated show to arrive in Honolulu is “Hamilton,” the epic Lin-Manuel Miranda musical that swept the nation, will run from Dec. 8 through Jan. 22. The musical — a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway — tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The last show to run in Honolulu will be “Cats,” from June 13 to June 18, 2023. The Andrew Lloyd Weber musical — which focuses on a tribe of cats called Jellicles, based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats — was last in Honolulu in 1998.

Click here for more details on ticket information.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.