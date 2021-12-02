Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal health officials are requiring airlines to gather contact-tracing information on passengers heading to the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it issued the latest requirement “to prevent the importation and spread of a communicable disease of public health importance.”

The directive follows President Joe Biden’s order that bars most foreign nationals from entering the U.S. if they have been in southern Africa, where the omicron variant of COVID-19 was first reported. The ban does not apply to American citizens or permanent U.S. residents who have been in those countries, although they must show evidence of a negative test for COVID-19.

Under the CDC order, which was obtained by The Associated Press, airlines will be required to keep information on those passengers for 30 days and give it to the CDC within 24 hours of a request by the health agency.

The information includes a passenger’s full name and date of birth, where they will be staying in the U.S., an email address they check regularly, and main and secondary phone numbers. Airlines will also have to provide the passenger’s flight number, the departure and arrival cities, and their seat number.

The directive, which started with flights on Monday, covers travelers who have recently been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe.

So far, United Airlines is maintaining its schedule of five flights a week between Newark, New Jersey, and Johannesburg, South Africa, and planned to resume flights to Cape Town on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said United was following all government requirements for international travel including contact-tracing information.

Delta Air Lines flies three times a week between its home in Atlanta and Johannesburg and, like United, says it has no plans to alter its schedule. A spokesman said Delta will comply with all CDC directives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms

Latest News

The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
Test detects petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water, but big questions remain
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
Navy sets up phone numbers, website to offer updates on tainted water
Pearl Harbor survivor Sterling Cale just celebrated his 100th birthday. On Dec. 7, 1941, he had...
This centenarian and Pearl Harbor survivor remembers Dec. 7, 1941 like it was yesterday
Counties eased a long list of COVID restrictions Wednesday as the governor’s new emergency...
With capacity rules lifted, Oahu restaurants celebrate the return of full dining rooms