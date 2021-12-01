Warriors basketball falls to Santa Clara on the road, 70-58

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season with a 70-58 loss to Santa Clara.

The ‘Bows fall to 3-3 on the season, while going 1-2 on the mainland.

Despite a strong first half that saw Hawaii lead by four before the break, they couldn’t keep it up in the final half of play, shooting just 24 percent with nine turnovers.

UH big man Mate Colina led the way, recording his second-straight double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jerome Desrosiers notched 13 points and JoVon McClanahan clipped 12 points and a career-high nine assists.

The Rainbow Warriors return to Manoa to host Honolulu rival Hawaii Pacific on December 8th — tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

