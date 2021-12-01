Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Warriors basketball falls to Santa Clara on the road, 70-58

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season...
The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season with a 70-58 loss to Santa Clara.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season with a 70-58 loss to Santa Clara.

The ‘Bows fall to 3-3 on the season, while going 1-2 on the mainland.

Despite a strong first half that saw Hawaii lead by four before the break, they couldn’t keep it up in the final half of play, shooting just 24 percent with nine turnovers.

UH big man Mate Colina led the way, recording his second-straight double double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jerome Desrosiers notched 13 points and JoVon McClanahan clipped 12 points and a career-high nine assists.

The Rainbow Warriors return to Manoa to host Honolulu rival Hawaii Pacific on December 8th — tip off set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday with the...
UH’s Van Sickle, Ah Mow headline Big West All-Conference honors
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday modified guidelines for...
Hawaii Athletics announce modified guidelines for spectators at sporting events
Former Kailua High School and current UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel was named the...
Kailua’s Cameron Friel earns Mountain West Freshman of the Year Award
University of Hawaii football team’s Calvin Turner Jr. was invited and accepted a spot in the...
Hawaii’s Calvin Turner Jr. accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl