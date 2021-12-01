Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH’s Van Sickle, Ah Mow headline Big West All-Conference honors

The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday with the...
The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday with the Rainbow Wahine racking up five awards.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday with the Rainbow Wahine racking up five awards.

Senior floor captain Brooke Van Sickle took home the 2021 Big West Player of the Year Award, while head coach Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year.

Three other ‘Bows in Amber Igiede, Skyler Williams and Kate Lang all being named to the All-Conference First Team — Lang was also named to the All-Freshman team.

Coach Ah Mow earned her second Coach of the Year honors after leading Hawaii to their second consecutive Big West Title and their 28th-straight NCAA tournament appearance — the ‘Bows were unable to compete last season after the Big West canceled the season due to the pandemic.

Van Sickle was a dominant force for the Wahine in 2021, leading the team in numerous statistics including kills, service aces and points to take home her first Player of the Year honors and a spot in the All-Big West First Team — the Washington State native was an honorable mention in 2019.

Hawaii’s dynamic duo in the middle of Igiede and Williams both took home their second First Team nod with Igiede leading the conference in blocks and the second highest hitting percentage.

Williams was second on the team and among the best in the Big West in hitting percentage and blocks, along with 180 kills on the season.

Lang burst onto the scene for Hawaii, leading the Big West with 10.58 assists/set and is fourth on the team in digs and blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Mississippi State in Seattle Washington — first serve is set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team wrapped up their first road trip of the season...
Warriors basketball falls to Santa Clara on the road, 70-58
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday modified guidelines for...
Hawaii Athletics announce modified guidelines for spectators at sporting events
Former Kailua High School and current UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel was named the...
Kailua’s Cameron Friel earns Mountain West Freshman of the Year Award
University of Hawaii football team’s Calvin Turner Jr. was invited and accepted a spot in the...
Hawaii’s Calvin Turner Jr. accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl