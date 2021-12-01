UH’s Van Sickle, Ah Mow headline Big West All-Conference honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced their All-Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday with the Rainbow Wahine racking up five awards.

Senior floor captain Brooke Van Sickle took home the 2021 Big West Player of the Year Award, while head coach Robyn Ah Mow was named Coach of the Year.

Three other ‘Bows in Amber Igiede, Skyler Williams and Kate Lang all being named to the All-Conference First Team — Lang was also named to the All-Freshman team.

Coach Ah Mow earned her second Coach of the Year honors after leading Hawaii to their second consecutive Big West Title and their 28th-straight NCAA tournament appearance — the ‘Bows were unable to compete last season after the Big West canceled the season due to the pandemic.

Van Sickle was a dominant force for the Wahine in 2021, leading the team in numerous statistics including kills, service aces and points to take home her first Player of the Year honors and a spot in the All-Big West First Team — the Washington State native was an honorable mention in 2019.

Hawaii’s dynamic duo in the middle of Igiede and Williams both took home their second First Team nod with Igiede leading the conference in blocks and the second highest hitting percentage.

Williams was second on the team and among the best in the Big West in hitting percentage and blocks, along with 180 kills on the season.

Lang burst onto the scene for Hawaii, leading the Big West with 10.58 assists/set and is fourth on the team in digs and blocks.

The Rainbow Wahine open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Mississippi State in Seattle Washington — first serve is set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

