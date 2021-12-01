Tributes
UH starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to leave the program

Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback...
Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announces his plans to enter the transfer portal.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five days after downing Wyoming to close the 2021 season, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announces his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Cordeiro bid aloha to the program via social media on Wednesday.

The former Saint Louis standout had one of his best games of the season last Saturday against the Cowboys, racking up 409 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to help the ‘Bows win in Laramie for the first time since 1991.

The QB is the only player in program history to surpass 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a career.

Since arriving in Manoa in 2018, Cordeiro has started games in all four of the seasons he’s worn the “H”, playing a total of 36 games with a total of 45 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns.

