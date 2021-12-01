Tributes
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

By Amanda Alvarado, Kelly Ann Krueger, Savannah Smith and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Two school resource officers and a school nurse at a Tennessee high school were exposed to fentanyl through a student’s vape pen Tuesday, WVLT reported.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

The school staff members were given Narcan and “transported to the hospital,” Chief Deputy of Monroe County Chris White said.

The student who bought the vape pen is in custody.

Staff and students stayed in classrooms as authorities worked to remove all fentanyl residue from Sequoyah High School in Monroe County, Tennessee, after the incident.

“The school is not telling any of the parents what exactly is going on, only said that the kids are safe in the classroom, it’s just not safe for them to go into the hallways,” one parent said.

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristi Windsor said that parents were allowed to pick up their children at anytime on Tuesday. She also added that random drug dog searches will now be used.

“Moving forward, we will work hard to take steps to curb any drug issues in our schools, including the use of random drug dog searches both inside our schools and all around our school grounds,” Windsor said. “We are already working with local law enforcement to move ahead with that plan, and parents and students should expect to see those drug dogs at our schools on a frequent basis in the coming weeks and months.”

Windsor also plans to have staff trained on the signs and symptoms of drug use and how to respond to those issues.

“As always, we will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of all of our students and employees on a daily basis, and we appreciate the cooperation of our parents and community members in educating our children on the dangers of drug use and experimentation,” she said.

The school is closed until Friday, Dec. 3, so it can be checked and cleared for safety before staff and students return. During this time, teachers and staff will receive training on how to handle and address drug use.

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

