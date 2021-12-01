Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
The Navy hosted a town hall outside of the Halsey Terrace Community Center.
Military families frustrated as questions remain unanswered as to what’s in their water
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains