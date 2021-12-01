2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sources confirm two people were shot at a home in Kalihi on Tuesday night, and the shooter is on the run.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso. Officials said they are in serious condition.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Kalihi Street. The address is listed as transitional housing for recovering addicts.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to police for more details.

This story will be updated.

