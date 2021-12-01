As new emergency proclamation goes into effect, key COVID restrictions to ease

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the governor’s new emergency proclamation to go into effect on Wednesday, counties are easing many COVID rules.

On Oahu, large events and social gatherings will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Restaurants, bars and gyms will also no longer have to implement six-foot social distancing requirements.

Maui County said it is also allowing restaurants and bars to return to full capacity without physical distancing.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he is also lifting all outdoor restrictions. The county added indoor commercial events planned for more than 75 guests will still require an exemption and are encouraged to submit plans early.

On Hawaii Island, gatherings will now be capped at 25 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Kauai is also increasing its gathering limits to 40 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

These rule changes come as the governor said he will no longer require county mayors to obtain state approval before enacting emergency rules. County mayors will now be responsible for their own regulations respective to their counties.

While some restrictions will ease under the new emergency proclamation, the state’s indoor mask mandate and Safe Travels program for mainland and international travelers will remain in effect.

