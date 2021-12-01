Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man wrongfully convicted of sex crimes sues the city, claiming racial bias

Roynes Dural, whose sex assault conviction was overturned, will have to go to trial again.
Roynes Dural, whose sex assault conviction was overturned, will have to go to trial again.(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Navy man wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for child sex assault is now suing the city, the law enforcement officers who prosecuted him, and his accuser.

Roynes Dural II filed a federal lawsuit claiming false arrest, malicious prosecution, wrongful conviction and imprisonment, and negligence.

His attorney, Peter Hsieh, claims racial bias was a factor in the botched investigation.

“There is sufficient basis for us to believe that our client Roynes was singled out because of his race. He’s Black and was a military serviceman who was in the Navy at that time.”

Dural’s military career was cut short in 2002, when he was accused and later convicted of sex assault.

The teen who accused him is the daughter of a woman he dated. Both mother and daughter are named in the lawsuit filed on Nov. 24.

Retired Honolulu police detective Sheryl Sunia is also a defendant.

She handled the original case. And then years later, in 2009 ― as the Hawaii Innocence Project worked to free Dural ― Sunia interviewed another man, Chad Kalawaia.

Kalawaia worked at the girl’s school in Waimanalo.

The interview was recorded and part of court records. In the recording, Kalawaia admits to Sunia that he had an inappropriate relationship with the underage girl.

“I did have sex with her,” he is heard saying, “And I’m not proud of it, I did have sex with her.”

The lawsuit claims Sunia “turned off the recording” to stop Kalawaia from further incriminating himself. The suit further alleges she was targeting Dural and Kalawaia’s confession would “undermine, if not completely destroy, her investigation.”

Also named in the lawsuit: Former deputy prosecutor Myron Takemoto. The claims are that he ignored reported confessions from another man ― the girl’s stepfather, Nathan Slutter.

The records show Slutter told the girl’s mother that he was in love with the teen.

The girl herself named Slutter in a recorded statement during a lie detector test appointment. She is seen on camera saying Slutter sexually assaulted her from the time she was 10 years old.

“He told me he wanted me to touch him when I was in the shower and I told him no,” she said.

“I just really hated him,” she continued.

That video was also done while Dural was in prison and the Hawaii Innocence Project worked to get him exonerated. The lawsuit names both Kalawaia and Slutter as defendants.

Dural’s conviction was overturned, and in 2019 all charges were dismissed.

But he had already served eight years in prison and eight more on parole.

“It was devastating for him,” said Hsieh, “He not only lost his freedom, he lost his reputation and good standing in the community. He lost his career. He was on a promising path in the Navy.”

HPD and the city Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment for this report, citing the pending litigation. Former HPD detective Sunia also provided no comment.

Former deputy Prosecuting Attorney Myron Takemoto did not respond to an email.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
Danny Sellers, HNN File
Officer fired in connection with Kealoha scandal will get his job back ― and back pay
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’

Latest News

USS Oklahoma sailor Laverne Nigg died when Japan fired torpedoes that capsized the battleship...
80 years after attack on Pearl Harbor, a USS Oklahoma sailor’s family finally has closure
Personal assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Nest products are popular every year.
What the Tech: Amazon Echo or Google Nest? It depends.
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
The fire started at a home on Pokole Road in Waimea around midnight.
Firefighters investigating cause of blaze that destroyed Kauai home