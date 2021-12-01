Military families frustrated as questions remain unanswered as to what’s in their water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people expressed anger and frustration at four town halls meetings on Tuesday evening regarding possibly contaminated water.

Community members were hoping to get more information from the Navy, but many said they left the meeting with their questions unanswered.

“It felt like we were being gaslit and swept under the rug, and we are not a priority to them,” said Sara McCann, a resident of Radford Terrace. “That’s how it felt to me, and I felt like this town hall did not really address that.”

Military families and worried parents surrounded Navy officials outside of Halsey Terrace Community Center hoping to find out what is in their water.

The Navy said tests of water samples conducted by the state Department of Health and the Navy have not detected petroleum constituents. They added that the first tests sent to the mainland for further testing are expected either Wednesday or Thursday.

Louise Tuttle who lives at Radford Terrace said her water taps have smelled like fuel for the past week.

“I’m sick right now, my two sons are at home sick,” said Tuttle. “It’s not safe, it’s not clean.”

The Navy said so far about 200 residents have asked for testing with concerns coming from the Aliamanu Reservation and in Navy housing near Mapunapuna.

But over 93,000 people are being urged to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene.

“We haven’t been able to shower since Sunday and that is a huge thing for anybody when you have a home that you can live in, but you don’t have water you can shower with and wash your hands with after you use the bathroom and that’s just not okay,” said McCann.

“This started for us long before the smell,” said Cheri Burness who lives in Halsey Terrace. “I didn’t realize what the problem was, but my dog stopped drinking her water a week before any smells showed up and I didn’t know what was wrong.”

The military is providing bottled water and unlimited potable water for families to fill up their own containers at four sites including Halsey Terrace Community Center, the Navy Exchange parking lot, Catlin Park Community Center and Our Ohana Nui, which is the Hickam Makai recreation center.

A gallon of water is being to given to each member of the household per day.

Deputy Commander of the Pacific Fleet, Blake Converse said they’re working to have shower facilities available on base.

A line of military families filled up at the NEX off Bougainville Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawaii leaders are pressuring the navy to find the problem soon and solve it.

“We are concerned if there was some process that got fuel into our water supply, that certainly is unacceptable,” said Ige. “We continue to work with the Navy to identify what may be occurring in our drinking water.”

“Even if we don’t have an answer tomorrow, we’ll tell you what the questions are and we’ll tell you what progress we’re making towards it,” said Converse.

