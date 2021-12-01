Tributes
Marcus Lamb, anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster, dies after COVID-19 infection

Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster known for speaking against COVID-19 vaccines, has died...
Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster known for speaking against COVID-19 vaccines, has died after a COVID-19 infection. He was 64.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:12 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster known for speaking against COVID-19 vaccines, has died after a battle with COVID-19. He was 64.

Lamb was co-founder and CEO of the Daystar Television Network and lived in the Dallas metro area.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning,” Daystar Television announced via social media on Tuesday.

His wife Joni Lamb also confirmed his death in a Tuesday broadcast, Religion News Service reported. She said he had diabetes and had been hospitalized amid his COVID-19 infection after his oxygen levels dropped, tried alternative treatments but could not recover, the news service added.

Daystar Television asked for prayers and for the family’s privacy to be respected.

Friends, family and supporters said they have been praying for Lamb’s recovery from COVID-19, Religion News Service reported, and they called the infection a spiritual attack caused by his advocacy against vaccines and for other treatments.

The channel has included hours of broadcasting focusing on anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown activists, including Robert Kennedy Jr., Sherri Tenpenny and Del Bigtree, as well as a group of physicians known as America’s Frontline Doctors who tout unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine.

Lamb was born in Cordele, Georgia in 1957 and was raised in Macon, Georgia. He began preaching as a teen, his biography stated.

He graduated from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., and built his first Christian TV station, WMCF-TV in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1983, after he said he was inspired by a trip to Israel.

Daystar officially launched in Dallas in 1997 and now reaches more than 108 million households in the U.S. and more than 2 billion people worldwide, Daystar said.

Fellow evangelical Franklin Graham praised Lamb Tuesday on social media, saying in part, “For all those who put their faith and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, we have that assurance of being with God for eternity in heaven. Marcus is now in the presence of His Lord and Savior. He had preached about heaven, taught about heaven, and now he is experiencing heaven.”

Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson also paid tribute to Lamb, CBN News said. “We mourn the passing of Marcus Lamb, a great man of God, whose life will be remembered by millions. Our prayers and sympathy are with Joni, the entire family, and everyone at Daystar.”

Besides his wife, Lamb is survived by three children.

