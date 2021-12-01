Tributes
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for posting explicit videos of Hawaii woman online

Officials said 27-year-old Micah Goodale recorded pornographic videos during a prior relationship, and then posted them online without her consent.(Source: Gray News)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Arizona man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for posting sexually explicit videos online of a Hawaii woman.

Officials said 27-year-old Micah Goodale recorded pornographic videos during a prior relationship, and then posted them online without her consent.

He also published her full name, address and phone number, inviting strangers to harass her, after posting the videos to her own Facebook page.

Goodale was convicted of cyberstalking and creating revenge pornography.

He also received three years of supervised release following his 3-year sentence.

“What Micah Goodale did is horrific, and the impact on the victim is immeasurable,” said Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

“By using online tools to scare and disrupt the victim’s life, the defendant tormented and caused substantial distress to the victim. While today’s sentencing cannot erase that harm, it ensures he will remain behind bars for a very long time, unable to victimize anyone else.”

