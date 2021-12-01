Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa

Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and...
Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.(USPS // Gray Television)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service has been busy delivering letters from all across the country to Santa’s workshop as part of Operation Santa.

USPS Operation Santa was established more than a century ago to help those in need experience a happy holiday season.

Those who want to help register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and pick one or more wishes they’d like to make come true.

For security reasons, all prospective adopters are vetted through a verification process before they can participate, according to the USPS.

There is still time to write a letter to Santa. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to the website through Dec. 15. Be sure to include your full return address and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Letters can be adopted through Dec. 22, and packages can be shipped until Jan. 14.

The USPS makes note that there is no guarantee that letters submitted to the program will be adopted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
The Navy hosted a town hall outside of the Halsey Terrace Community Center.
Military families frustrated as questions remain unanswered as to what’s in their water
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains