Preliminary test results detect petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii lab has detected a petroleum product in a water sample collected from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam system ― a worrisome finding that comes as the investigation into the source of the fuel-like odor and oily sheen from the water continues.

The result also raises more questions, including how much petroleum is present and why kind it is.

Environmental Health Deputy Director Kathleen Ho stressed the results are preliminary and that further testing is needed. She said the sample with petroleum was collected from Red Hill Elementary School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The roughly 93,000 customers of the Navy water system have been told not to drink the water following reports that it smells like fuel and has an oily sheen.

Those who smell fuel in the water should not use it for bathing, washing clothes or other uses.

The cause of the problems remains under investigation.

However, there’s intense scrutiny of the Navy’s Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, which has had a number of leaks in the past ― including one earlier this month.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.