Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Preliminary test results detect petroleum product in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water

The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
The military is distributing water to families impacted by the problems.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii lab has detected a petroleum product in a water sample collected from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam system ― a worrisome finding that comes as the investigation into the source of the fuel-like odor and oily sheen from the water continues.

The result also raises more questions, including how much petroleum is present and why kind it is.

Environmental Health Deputy Director Kathleen Ho stressed the results are preliminary and that further testing is needed. She said the sample with petroleum was collected from Red Hill Elementary School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The roughly 93,000 customers of the Navy water system have been told not to drink the water following reports that it smells like fuel and has an oily sheen.

Those who smell fuel in the water should not use it for bathing, washing clothes or other uses.

The cause of the problems remains under investigation.

However, there’s intense scrutiny of the Navy’s Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, which has had a number of leaks in the past ― including one earlier this month.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Kalihi.
2 people in serious condition following apparent shooting in Kalihi, EMS says
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

The Navy hosted a town hall outside of the Halsey Terrace Community Center.
Military families frustrated as questions about what’s in their water remain unanswered
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii confirms 8 additional COVID fatalities, 108 new cases
Watch ‘This is Now’: CDC readies new testing protocols for international travel
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Dec. 1, 2021)