Firefighters investigating cause of blaze that destroyed Kauai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai fire officials said a large blaze completely destroyed a home in Waimea shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Responding firefighters said a single-story residence on Pokole Road was fully engulfed in flames. Officials said surrounding brush was also on fire.

Firefighters said they also found a downed powerline actively arcing on the road.

The Kauai Fire Department said no one was home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire at around 3 a.m.

KFD considered the home a total loss with damages estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

