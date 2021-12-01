Tributes
Hawaii confirms 8 additional COVID fatalities, 108 new cases

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed eight additional coronavirus fatalities, pushing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,026.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 108 new COVID cases. The latest infections bring the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,772.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,337 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 51 were on Oahu
  • 25 on Maui
  • 3 on Hawaii Island
  • 9 on Kauai

There were also 20 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.2% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

