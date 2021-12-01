Tributes
Hawaii Athletics announce modified guidelines for spectators at sporting events

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday modified guidelines for...
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday modified guidelines for spectators attending UH sporting events.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department announced on Tuesday modified guidelines for spectators attending UH sporting events.

The rules are in compliance with the new City and County guidelines that take effect on December 1st, all attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours — the school will also now allow children five and under into events.

The COVID tests must be an FDA approved molecular or antigen test, no at-home kits allowed.

In addition to the new vaccination rules, food beverages will finally be allowed at UH games — masks must still be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The Vax card or negative test must be uploaded to the University’ LumiSight Health Check app.

The first UH sporting event under the new guidelines will be the Rainbow Wahine basketball team’s home game against Loyola Marymount on Sunday December 5th at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

