Forecast: Flooding rain possible through the weekend

Forecast: Rain prone weather to persist through the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday morning. Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish Wednesday and Wednesday night. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through the islands Thursday night through Friday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible from Friday into next week.

A moderate northwest swell is slated to arrive Wednesday and hold through Thursday. A large north-northwest swell comes in Friday, peak Saturday. A High Surf Warning is very likely for the north and west facing shores of most islands. For the other shores, the east facing shores will see surf trending down as the trade winds weaken. Surf along south facing shores will remain flat through the forecast period.

