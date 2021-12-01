Tributes
Amid Omicron fears, DOH recommends boosters for anyone 18 and up

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is recommending that all vaccinated adults get a COVID-19 booster shot as concern grows over the Omicron variant.

While the the COVID mutation has not yet been detected in Hawaii, health officials are urging everyone to be vigilant and to protect themselves against the virus.

DOH said effective immediately, all adults age 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago should get a single COVID booster shot.

Officials said boosters are also recommended for anyone who received Johnson and Johnson’s COVID vaccine more than two months ago.

Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel

“The best thing you can to do protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and get tested for COVID-19 if you feel sick,” said state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said the Omicron variant is particularly concerning because it has a large number of mutations. Scientists are also concerned it could be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Related Coverage:

Health officials said being vaccinated and getting a booster will strengthen immunity and will likely prevent severe illness.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

