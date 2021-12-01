Board of Water Supply: Our water system not impacted by possible fuel contamination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply confirms its water system is completely separate from the Navy’s and so has not been impacted by possible fuel contamination.

But officials add they are closely monitoring the situation.

Starting in December, the wells closest to the fuel tanks will be tested once a month ― instead of four times a year.

The city water source that’s closest to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility ― the potential source of the problems in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system ― is the Halawa Shaft pumping station.

City officials say water there was last tested in October and showed no signs of fuel contamination.

If you’re unsure where your water comes from, check your bill.

Those who get water from the Navy are being urged not to drink it.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.