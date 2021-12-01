Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Board of Water Supply: Our water system not impacted by possible fuel contamination

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply confirms its water system is completely separate from the Navy’s and so has not been impacted by possible fuel contamination.

But officials add they are closely monitoring the situation.

Starting in December, the wells closest to the fuel tanks will be tested once a month ― instead of four times a year.

State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water, but tests inconclusive

The city water source that’s closest to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility ― the potential source of the problems in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system ― is the Halawa Shaft pumping station.

City officials say water there was last tested in October and showed no signs of fuel contamination.

If you’re unsure where your water comes from, check your bill.

Those who get water from the Navy are being urged not to drink it.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
Danny Sellers, HNN File
Officer fired in connection with Kealoha scandal will get his job back ― and back pay
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’

Latest News

The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case as an unattended death.
City identifies worker who died after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant
An oily and smelly sheen is seen in water from a home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.
A military family invited us in to see (and smell) their water firsthand. Here’s what we saw.
Results of early testing from the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system have been “inconclusive,”...
State inspector detected fuel odor during probe into possible tainted water but tests inconclusive
A new rental car facility is set to open at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Long-awaited rental car facility set to welcome its first travelers at Honolulu’s airport
Beautiful Hawaii exclusive jewelry with local vendors at Pop-Up Makeke
Beautiful Hawaii exclusive jewelry with local vendors at Pop-Up Makeke