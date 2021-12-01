72-year-old pedestrian killed following crash in Chinatown area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a 72-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Chinatown area on Tuesday night.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Nimitz Highway and River Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the man was lying in a crosswalk on the road when he was hit by a BMW.

Paramedics said the man suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities had blocked off lanes on the roadway following the incident, but they have since been reopened.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on part of the motorist, but said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors on part of the pedestrian.

This is the 40th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 48 at this same time last year.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.