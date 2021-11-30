Tributes
Wahine’s Brooke Van Sickle named Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii women’s volleyball’s Brooke Van Sickle was named Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

This marks the senior’s second time this season, she’s been honored with the award.

The Washington State native notched 35 kills over the weekend to help the Rainbow Wahine clinch their second consecutive Conference title, en route to the First round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Van Sickle and the ‘Bows open the tourney against Mississippi on Friday in Seattle, Washington.

First serve is set for 2:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

