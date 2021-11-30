UH’s Cordeiro, Shipley named Mountain West Conference Players of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After their stellar outing Wyoming last weekend, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and kicker Matthew Shipley were both named Mountain West Players of the Week.

Cordeiro was the Conference’s Offensive recipient, while Shipley got the nod on Special Teams.

The former Saint Louis QB played lights out in Laramie, accounting for 409 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to help the ‘Bows reclaim the Paniolo Trophy — Cordeiro also made history as the first UH player to throw for over 6,000 yards and rush over 1,000 yards in his career.

Shipley got the honors after punting three times for an average of 49.3 yards and scored eight points on a 25-yard field goal and five point-after tries.

The two honors become Hawaii’s sixth and seventh Conference award which is the most given to the ‘Bows in a single season.

The two helped the Rainbow Warriors notch their first win at War Memorial Stadium since 1991.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.