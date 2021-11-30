Tributes
They’ve arrived! Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele now in place for city lights display

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some familiar faces are now fronting Honolulu Hale, welcoming the holiday season in Downtown.

Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele arrived Tuesday morning as crews deck the city halls for the annual Honolulu City Lights display.

The 21-foot tall icons are at their usual spot — sitting on top of the fountain in front of Honolulu Hale.

Santa’s well-known shaka sculpture has been the highlight of the display since 1989. Hi companion, the warm and welcoming Tutu Mele joined him several years after.

“Glad Shaka Santa is back,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. At this time of the year during the holidays, you always think about children because it’s that magical time for them... so hopefully with all of this, we bring back a smile to their faces and excitement and joy in their hearts.”

Additional displays, lights and the city tree will all be decorated throughout the week on the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds.

This year’s festivities are returning, but not to full scale as there will be no parade on opening night. However the inside displays of Christmas trees will be open to the public.

You can check out Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele as you drive by Honolulu Hale, or view the other festive fun seven days a week starting this Sunday.

