Surveillance video captures robbers posing as delivery men in attempted jewelry store heist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted jewelry store heist in Waikiki in which the thieves pretended to be delivery men.

But thanks to a quick-thinking employee, they got away empty-handed.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walk into Poseidon Jewelry about noon Sunday, one behind the other. The man in the front was toting a large box on his shoulder.

Both made a beeline behind the counter.

“They said it’s a special delivery,” said store owner Irsoo Shin. “My worker said, ‘What kind of delivery?’”

Almost immediately, the 66-year-old employee realized it was a robbery and lunged at the man with the box. Meanwhile, the second suspect tried unsuccessfully to pry open a jewelry case with a crowbar.

The crooks were only inside the store about 20 seconds but managed to do close to $2,000 in damage trying to get their hands on dozens of gold chains.

Pointing at the locks on his showcase Shin said, “Inside is broken like this.”

He says the shop’ has been in business at Hilton Hawaiian Village 25 years and they never had any issues ― until the past couple months.

In addition to Sunday’s robbery, Shin says his front door was shattered back in September during a break-in overnight.

“They took some merchandise,” he said.

The cost of the stolen jewelry totaled to more than $10,000. On top of that, he had to shell out another $5,000 to fix the door.

Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers, said residents and retailers alike are being urged to take a proactive approach to keeping their businesses and homes safe. He said property owners should take the time to identify and secure any weak points that thieves could try to exploit.

“You got to kind of think out of the box because that’s what these criminals are doing,” Kim said.

The suspects in Sunday’s crime fled empty-handed.

One man dropped a backpack as he ran out of the store.

Other than being shaken up, Shin says his employee was not hurt. Now, he’s planning to move the gold chains to a different display farther from the door.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

