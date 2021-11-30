State reports 79 new COVID infections, bringing total to 87,664

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday confirmed 79 new coronavirus infections, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,664.

The state also said there were no new fatalities. Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,018.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,396 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

36 were on Oahu

2 on Hawaii Island

26 on Kauai

11 on Maui

There were also four people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

