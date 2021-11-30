Tributes
State reports 79 new COVID infections, bringing total to 87,664

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday confirmed 79 new coronavirus infections, pushing the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,664.

The state also said there were no new fatalities. Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,018.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,396 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 36 were on Oahu
  • 2 on Hawaii Island
  • 26 on Kauai
  • 11 on Maui

There were also four people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

