Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Philanthropist, founder of Children’s Discovery Center Loretta Yajima dies at age 75

By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Known for her dedication to the well being of children, the founder of the Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako, Loretta Yajima, has died.

Yajima passed away on Nov. 8, and was known by many as a philanthropist for her tireless work with charities and various organizations.

Born and raised in Honolulu, she grew up in Manoa and later graduated from Punahou in 1964. She went on to earn a bachelor’s of science degree in education while studying at Skidmore College in New York. There, she also volunteered to work with children dealing with disabilities, and underserved communities, loved ones said.

When she moved back to Hawaii, she worked with the Head Start Program and earned a Master’s degree in early childhood education from UH.

A bountiful teaching career would soon follow for Yajima, who went on as an instructor at the University Lab School followed by a position with Hanahauoli School. Yajima even earned national recognition with the Outstanding Elementary Teachers of America award in 1973.

She would work her way up to Vice Principal and Administrative Director for Hanahauoli until her retirement in 1987.

Not long after that, she began the planning stages of the Hawaii Children’s Museum of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology — known today as the Children’s Discovery Center in Kakaako.

She assumed the role of President of the Board of Directors, and dedicated years to expanding their mission internationally.

“Although she is best known for her work at the Children’s Discovery Center, her life’s mission was to inspire peace beginning with children by building bridges between Hawaii and the world,” her obituary in the newspaper read.

Yajima earned many acclaims and recognitions for her life’s work and dedication to bettering the lives of children.

Loved ones say private services will be held, and donations can be made to the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center in her honor.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Honolulu mayor: Omicron variant a concern but no reason to ‘overreact’

Latest News

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
A state senator conducted a surprise inspection of the Halawa Correctional Facility on Monday...
Prompted by reports of unsafe conditions, senator makes surprise inspection of Halawa prison
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted jewelry store heist in Waikiki in which the...
Surveillance video captures robbers posing as delivery men in attempted jewelry store heist
The holidays are here and the USPS is ready to ship your gifts.
Keep these dates handy: USPS shares suggested dates for mailing gifts