People in military housing near Pearl Harbor say tainted water made them sick or break out in rashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military families at Joint Base Hickam Pearl Harbor first reported on Sunday that the water from their pipes smelled like fuel or chemicals and some say it made them sick.

State health officials say the Pearl Harbor - Hickam Water System, run by the Navy, may be contaminated.

They advise people to not use the tap water to drink, bathe or even brush their teeth.

The Navy says it’s been inspecting equipment and flushing distribution lines, but it hasn’t found the source of the trouble.

The state says it’s gotten complaints about the water from the Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR), Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools, and military housing.

Some people have reported diarrhea, vomiting, rashes and burning skin.

“I have a six-month-old who needs water to make his bottle,” said one woman who lives in military housing. “He’s been vomiting, he’s been acting very irritable lately.”

“It started yesterday,” said Bonnie Russell who lives in Catlin Park. “I turned on my tap when I woke up and the smell of gasoline was really, really strong.”

“Last Sunday, I thought I was having an allergic reaction to something because I do have hay fever and allergies,” said Angela Straight of Armed Forces Housing Advocates. “But when I went to the hospital, they checked me and they were like, well, what were you exposed to?”

So far, authorities say tests are inconclusive.

New Samples have been sent to a drinking water testing lab in California and results are expected later this week.

That’s a long time for families who’ve already been waiting two days for answers.

“I just feel like if the proper channels would have pushed out the information, we could have properly prepared ourselves for this instead of consuming contaminated water for the last seven to eight days,” said Straight.

Holy Family Catholic Academy sent their kids home today when they noticed the odor.

“I thank the radio broadcast I heard the news report of,” said Principal Celeste Akiu of Holy Family Catholic Academy. “Had I have not heard that I may not have received information until later into the morning, and by then, we would have been into P.E. classes for the kids and drink their water and refill their bottles.”

It’s also apparent that not every home in the area is impacted.

“Our water we haven’t experienced the scent or anything like that,” said Queue Kufalk of Honolulu. “After Angela told me hey, stop drinking it and I received all these emails, I obviously stopped using it.”

The Navy says the Pearl Harbor Hickam water system draws from aquifers in Waiawa, Halawa and Red Hill.

It’s unclear if this incident is connected in any way to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility, which has had leaks in the past. The Navy says it’s working to provide water to families.

The Navy’s current guidance for Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam military housing residents is to report any chemical or petroleum odors associated with their potable water. If chemical or petroleum odors are present, recommend avoiding ingestion as a cautionary measure. The Navy is moving forward to provide sources of drinking water to affected residents and to sample affected locations.

The Armed Forces Housing Advocates bought nearly 200 cases of water to hand out Monday evening.

“The best that we could do on a moment’s notice to kind of see if we could get some relief to families and give them a sense of security as they brush their teeth tonight, bathe their kids,” said Frances Paulino.

“If it’s going to be a long-term thing, then I suppose there’s going to have to be some form of restitution or some form of alternate means of, you know, showering and doing laundry,” said Kufalk. This water is meant to help people on base get through the night.

The Armed Forces Housing Advocates is accepting donations to help get resources for families in need.

