Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
Danny Sellers, HNN File
Officer fired in connection with Kealoha scandal will get his job back ― and back pay
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
State reports 79 new COVID infections, bringing total to 87,664
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Michigan school shooting
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought