LIVE: DOH offers latest on probe into possible contamination of Pearl Harbor-Hickam water

Residents are reporting that the water smells like fuel and has caused health effects.
Residents are reporting that the water smells like fuel and has caused health effects.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Health Department is holding a media availability Tuesday afternoon to discuss an ongoing investigation into Pearl Harbor-Hickam area water safety concerns.

Residents are reporting that the water smells like fuel and has caused health effects.

Navy testing so far has detected no fuel in the water, but additional testing is needed.

WATCH LIVE:

On Tuesday morning, Gov. David Ige said the investigation is continuing.

“We are concerned if there was some process that got fuel into our water supply, that certainly is unacceptable,” he said.

“We are committed to working with them (the Navy) to take the actions necessary to flush out the water if that’s necessary and I think most importantly try to identify what happened.”

It’s unclear if the possible contamination is connected to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The underground facility has had leaks in the past, including one earlier this month.

The Navy’s Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system draws from aquifers in Waiawa, Halawa and Red Hill.

The Board of Water Supply confirms its water system is completely separate from the Navy’s, but adds officials are closely monitoring the situation. The city water source that’s closest to the Red Hill fuel storage facility is the Halawa Shaft pumping station, and there have been no complaints.

City officials say water there was last tested in October and showed no signs of fuel contamination.

Navy: More investigation needed after early tests find no fuel in Pearl Harbor-Hickam water

As a precaution, however, the Board of Water Supply said it “will be increasing the testing frequency of its water sources in the vicinity of the Red Hill fuel tanks.”

Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he was briefed by the Navy on Tuesday morning and is awaiting further information.

“They’ve taken samples. Everything’s been sent the mainland. We’re going to know in 72 hours. That will tell us a lot,” he said.

“I’ve read varying reports on the leaks at Red Hill. And the complaints that have come in. But until we know factually I’d rather not just say anything. I have a lot of confidence in the Navy’s testing to give us the answers that we want to know.”

If you’re unsure where your water comes from, check your bill. If you relieve a bill from the Board of Water Supply, you do not get your water from the Navy.

This story will be updated.

