Keep these dates handy: USPS lists suggested dates for mailing gifts

The holidays are here and the USPS is ready to ship your gifts.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The clock is ticking for you to complete your holiday shopping and get the gifts in the mail.

The United States Postal Service is reminding everyone of important dates for gifts to arrive on-time for Christmas.

If you’re shipping anything to American Samoa, Military APOs & FPOs, or internationally, this Friday is the suggested date to mail things out under First-Class & Priority Mail.

Shipping things to the U.S. Mainland? Dec. 17 is the day for that, unless you opt for Priority Express — then it’s Dec. 21.

And inter-island shipping can be done as late as Dec. 22 for Priority Express customers. The USPS provided the full breakdown below:

The deadlines for holiday shipping provided by USPS.
USPS says if you ship your gifts after the suggested dates, your parcels could still arrive on time. However weather and shipping volumes are often unknown factors.

Of course, with the shipping delays and shortages of goods, officials have encouraged people to get things done as soon as possible.

[Read more: Using USPS to send your holiday packages? Shop (and ship) early.]

