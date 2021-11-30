Kailua’s Cameron Friel earns Mountain West Freshman of the Year Award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Kailua High School and current UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

The former Surfrider broke the UNLV school record for completion percentage in a season by a freshman with a 62.4 clip, which also tied Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham for third overall by any Rebel.

Friel started eight games and led the Rebels with 1,608 passing yards and six touchdown passes.

The local boy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week after leading UNLV to a win at New Mexico.

Friel’s 307 yards and 25 completions against UTSA marked the most yards thrown by a UNLV QB since 2018 and the most ever thrown in one game by a true freshman for the Rebs.

The Running Rebels finished the season at 2-10, their only wins coming off of New Mexico and Hawaii.

