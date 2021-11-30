Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Here’s a look at 2021’s most popular pet names; COVID-inspired names remain on the rise

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while...
According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35 percent.(Prystai // Canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sorry Fido! A new crop of pet names is making the rounds this year.

Rover.com released its annual report on 2021′s most popular pet names.

While the usual names like Max, Bella, Oliver and Luna remained favorites for dog and cat owners, choosing pandemic-inspired names was also on the rise.

According to Rover, the use of “Fauci” for man’s best friend jumped 270% this year, while “COVID” as a pet name rose 35%.

Pet owners were also inspired by working from home technology and content on streaming services.

Rover saw a significant increase in animals named Zoom, Siri and Google.

Grogu from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” was the number one trending dog name in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
Danny Sellers, HNN File
Officer fired in connection with Kealoha scandal will get his job back ― and back pay
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel

Latest News

In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on infrastructure law in Rosemount, Minn.
Authorities have searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson after allegations of physical and...
Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial