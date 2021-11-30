Hawaii’s Calvin Turner Jr. accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii football team’s Calvin Turner Jr. was invited and accepted a spot in the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

The running back/wide receiver will join some of the nation’s top college athletes at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, to showcase their skills in front of NFL personnel and a national television audience.

Turner, a senior for Savannah, Georgia, burst onto the scene during Hawaii’s 2020 season as a do-it-all player getting snaps at running back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback and kick returner.

During his two seasons in the “H”, number 7 has amassed 647 rushing yards, 1,422 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns — the senior scoring in nine of the 13 games in 2021.

Turner was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team on Tuesday.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is set for February 3rd on NFL Network.

