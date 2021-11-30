Tributes
Forecast: Scattered showers persist, flooding rain possible starting Friday into the weekend

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAWAIIAN ISLANDS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week especially for the eastern end of the state. You can expect some sporadic spotty downpours the next few days and then more widespread rain on Friday into the weekend.

Winds will be shifting eventually as a front swings our way. They will initially drop at moderate speeds through midweek before increasing Friday and at times coming out of the north Friday into Saturday - which means COOL overnight lows.

Windward and mountain areas will have the best chances of rain over the next few days before widespread rainfall and the potential for flash flooding pushes over the islands Friday and into the weekend.

The current northwest swell will steadily decrease through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning-level surf along north- and west-facing shores.

