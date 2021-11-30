Forecast: Scattered showers persist, flooding rain possible starting Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week.

Gusty winds will ease Tuesday and remain at moderate speeds through midweek before increasing Friday.

Windward and mountain areas will have the best chances of rain over the next few days before widespread rainfall and the potential for flash flooding pushes over the islands Friday and into the weekend.

The current northwest swell will steadily decrease through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning-level surf along north- and west-facing shores.

