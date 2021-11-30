Tributes
Forecast: Scattered showers persist, flooding rain possible starting Friday

Guy Hagi's forecast
Guy Hagi's forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week.

Gusty winds will ease Tuesday and remain at moderate speeds through midweek before increasing Friday.

Windward and mountain areas will have the best chances of rain over the next few days before widespread rainfall and the potential for flash flooding pushes over the islands Friday and into the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current northwest swell will steadily decrease through Tuesday. A series of small northwest swells are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

A much larger north-northwest swell is expected over the weekend and will likely bring warning-level surf along north- and west-facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

