Eileen Anderson, Honolulu’s first female mayor, dies at 93

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Mayor Eileen Anderson has died at 93, city officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a city press release, Anderson died Nov. 3.

Anderson served as Honolulu mayor from 1981 to 1985, beating incumbent Frank Fasi. She was the first-ever woman to hold the position.

“She defeated one of the most powerful and influential people in the history of Honolulu politics to become the first female mayor of the City and County of Honolulu,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement. “She is a terrific role model for all young girls, and for all the scrappy underdogs who dream of great things.”

Anderson also served as the first director of the state Department of Budget and Finance under Gov. George Ariyoshi.

She and her husband, Clifford, were both active in community service, including with the Boy and Girl Scouts and Aloha United Way.

“Ours parents spent their careers in public and community service,” said daughter Patricia Anderson, in a statement. “We knew well of their love and dedication to the people of Hawaii.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all city facilities Wednesday in Anderson’s honor.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.