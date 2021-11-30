Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bethley, Muasau headline group of nine Rainbow Warriors named to All-Mountain West teams

The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference teams for football on Tuesday, with...
The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference teams for football on Tuesday, with nine Rainbow Warriors among the recipients.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:52 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference teams for football on Tuesday, with nine Rainbow Warriors among the recipients.

Defensive back Khoury Bethley and linebacker Darius Muasau lead the way for UH as they both garner First Team nods, while cornerback Cortez Davis and wide receiver/runningback Calvin Turner Jr. were named to the second team.

Offensive linemen Kohl Levao, Ilm Manning and Micah Vanterpool, wide receiver Nick Mardner and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu were all named honorable mention.

This is the second time Muasau was named to the First Team after notching over 100 tackles for the second straight year, ranking in the league’s top-10 in total tackles, sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Bethley is tied for the country’s most interceptions with five, adding to a total 99 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Turner earned Second team honors after accumulating 1,523 all purpose yards and 12 touchdowns — the Savannah, Georgia native scored at least one touchdown in nine of their 13 games.

Davis garnered second team recognition after leading nation with 18 pass breakups and holds a new UH record with 19 passes deflected in a single-season — the DB had one interception against Fresno State.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Trial date set for couple charged with murdering 6-year-old adoptive daughter
The governor says it’s only a matter of time before the Omicron variant is detected in the...
Omicron variant hasn’t yet been detected in Hawaii but it’s already impacting travel
Danny Sellers, HNN File
Officer fired in connection with Kealoha scandal will get his job back ― and back pay
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’

Latest News

Wahine’s Brooke Van Sickle named Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week
UH’s Cordeiro, Shipley named Mountain West Conference Players of the Week
Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State
Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State
Despite their Senior night loss to UC Santa Barbara, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team found...
Despite Senior night loss, Wahine volleyball heads to NCAA tournament to face Mississippi State