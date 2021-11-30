Bethley, Muasau headline group of nine Rainbow Warriors named to All-Mountain West teams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Mountain West Conference announced their All-Conference teams for football on Tuesday, with nine Rainbow Warriors among the recipients.

Defensive back Khoury Bethley and linebacker Darius Muasau lead the way for UH as they both garner First Team nods, while cornerback Cortez Davis and wide receiver/runningback Calvin Turner Jr. were named to the second team.

Offensive linemen Kohl Levao, Ilm Manning and Micah Vanterpool, wide receiver Nick Mardner and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu were all named honorable mention.

This is the second time Muasau was named to the First Team after notching over 100 tackles for the second straight year, ranking in the league’s top-10 in total tackles, sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Bethley is tied for the country’s most interceptions with five, adding to a total 99 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Turner earned Second team honors after accumulating 1,523 all purpose yards and 12 touchdowns — the Savannah, Georgia native scored at least one touchdown in nine of their 13 games.

Davis garnered second team recognition after leading nation with 18 pass breakups and holds a new UH record with 19 passes deflected in a single-season — the DB had one interception against Fresno State.

