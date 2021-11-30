Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After the shopping rush comes ‘Giving Tuesday.’ Give wisely to avoid scammers, BBB warns

By Kainoa Enos
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here, signaling the holiday season is in full swing.

But another day that closely follows the major shopping days is ‘Giving Tuesday’ — a chance for communities to show kindness and support local charities. And despite the good intention of the day, folks at the Better Business Bureau are reminding Americans that scammers can target anyone, including those seeking to give this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday happens right after Cyber Monday and is a movement that helped raise more than $1 billion for online charities since its inception in 2012.

Experts say it’s important to know exactly who you’re donating to.

“We do know that there are bad actors out there who will attempt to take advantage of the situation and take money that’s meant for a charity and redirecting it into their own pockets,” Roseann Freitas of the BBB said. “So right now what people really need to be focused on is finding the charity of their choice.”

When asked about what consumers should be aware of when making donations, Freitas said to do a your homework before making the decision.

“Make sure you’ve thought it through and that you’re donating not based on just emotion but on rational thoughts so that you’re giving it to the right organization and not to a scammer who is feeding you a song and dance and really appealing to your emotions.”

Other tips directly from the BBB website to avoid being scammed include:

  • Watch out for name similarities: When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.
  • Review the website carefully: A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.
  • Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations: The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

For more information about what scams to look out for during this holiday season, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance
HNN FILE
State reports 3 additional COVID deaths; 169 cases also added

Latest News

This photo is reported to be water from the tap at a military housing community.
Investigation launched after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported coming from tap water at military housing
Monday forecast
Forecast: Strong winds buffet the state, more rain heading in for the weekend that may cause flooding in some spots
An attorney is drawing fire for a job posting on Maui that says he prefers to “hire mainlanders...
Maui attorney draws fire for job ad with this preference: ‘Mainlanders who have relocated’
Meet the Nanoleaf ... the tech gadget you didn't know you needed.
What the Tech: The Nanoleaf is part light, part art and lots of fun