2 fugitives wanted in Hawaii captured on the mainland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities with Homeland Security Investigations captured two wanted fugitives on the mainland.

James Bennett Salcedo was arrested over the weekend by Romeo Police in Michigan.

Salcedo was on the run for about five years for allegedly trafficking meth into Hawaii. Federal authorities say they 56-year-old used to make drug shipments by the pound.

In an unrelated case, Ali Ray McCowen was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas. Officials say McCowen has been on the run since 2016 for bulk cash smuggling.

The 42-year-old is also under investigation for drug trafficking in Australia.

Both are now facing extradition to Hawaii.

James Bennett Salcedo, left, and Ali Ray McCowen, right. (Homeland Security Investigations)

