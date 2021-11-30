Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 fugitives wanted in Hawaii captured on the mainland

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities with Homeland Security Investigations captured two wanted fugitives on the mainland.

James Bennett Salcedo was arrested over the weekend by Romeo Police in Michigan.

Salcedo was on the run for about five years for allegedly trafficking meth into Hawaii. Federal authorities say they 56-year-old used to make drug shipments by the pound.

In an unrelated case, Ali Ray McCowen was arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas. Officials say McCowen has been on the run since 2016 for bulk cash smuggling.

The 42-year-old is also under investigation for drug trafficking in Australia.

Both are now facing extradition to Hawaii.

James Bennett Salcedo, left, and Ali Ray McCowen, right.
James Bennett Salcedo, left, and Ali Ray McCowen, right.(Homeland Security Investigations)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance
HNN FILE
State reports 3 additional COVID deaths; 169 cases also added

Latest News

Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Couple charged with murdering 6-year-old enter not guilty pleas
Halawa Correctional Facility
Prompted by reports of unsafe conditions, senator makes surprise prison inspection
Local health officials address concerns over newly-discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant, urge...
Hawaii watches for Omicron variant which dashes return of Japanese travelers
Adoptive parents accused of killing 6-year-old plead not guilty in court as they await a jury...
Adoptive parents accused of killing 6-year-old plead not guilty in court as they await a jury trial
HNN
‘Fuel-like’ odor in tap water prompts safety concerns for military families