Wind alerts issued for Maui, Hawaii Island summits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High wind alerts have been issued for the summit areas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island and Haleakala on Maui for strong winds that are expected Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted a high wind warning from 8 p.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Monday for the Hawaii Island summits above 8,000 feet.

North winds of 50 to 60 miles per hour with gusts to 65 miles per hour will be possible during that period.

For the Haleakala summit, a wind advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Monday.

Northeast winds of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected, along with gusts around 55 miles per hour.

Winds that strong can blow away unsecured objects and make it difficult to drive, especially in high profile vehicles. You should consider postponing travel to the summits until weather conditions improve.

As of Sunday afternoon, the road to the summit of Mauna Kea was still open. The access road usually closes when there is snow, or winds exceed 55 miles per hour.

The strong winds at the higher elevations will be generated from an strong upper level low pressure system developing to the northeast of the islands. The system could also bring some snow to the upper elevations on Hawaii Island, although temperatures will still be too warm to allow it to stick for long.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.