UH women's basketball closes Rainbow Wahine Showdown with loss to Gonzaga

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 68-49 in the final game of the...
The University of Hawaii women's basketball team fell to Gonzaga 68-49 in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team fell to Gonzaga 68-49 in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The ‘Bows move to 2-5 on the young season and 1-2 in their second home tournament of the season.

Amy Atwell continues to be the leader on the Wahine squad, notching a game-high 16 points for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine stay in Manoa this week to take on Loyola Marymount on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — tip off set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

