Navy investigating reports of chemical smell in water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Navy is investigating reports of a chemical smell in drinking water at several homes in the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam area, officials said Sunday.

The Navy said there’s no indication the water is not safe, but officials are still investigating reports and testing the water.

Navy engineers visited homes of those who reported the smell and also went to drinking wells and water tanks to investigate. There was no smell or sign of fuel or chemicals in the water. Samples, however, have been taken.

The Navy is working with the state Department of Health.

There are dozens of comments on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Facebook page complaining about the water.

