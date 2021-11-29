Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man hit by truck while crossing highway in Wahiawa dies

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:17 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another deadly traffic accident occurred on Oahu Sunday night.

Honolulu police said a man attempting to cross Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa near Avocado Street was hit by a Ford truck being driven by a 46-year-old man. The driver was heading northbound on the highway.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, did not appear to be in a crosswalk when he was hit just before 8 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and bodily injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

On Monday, police were notified that the victim died as a result of his injuries. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Investigators believe that speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors for the driver. They do not know if they were factors for the pedestrian.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
HNN FILE
State reports 3 additional COVID deaths; 169 cases also added
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance

Latest News

Watch ‘This is Now’: Biden urging extra precautions amid omicron fears
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Nov. 29, 2021)
Isaac and Lehua Kalua appeared in court via video conference from Oahu Community Correctional...
Couple charged with murdering 6-year-old enter not guilty pleas
File photo
Military investigates reports of chemical smell coming from water at Hawaii base housing