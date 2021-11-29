Man hit by truck while crossing highway in Wahiawa dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another deadly traffic accident occurred on Oahu Sunday night.

Honolulu police said a man attempting to cross Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa near Avocado Street was hit by a Ford truck being driven by a 46-year-old man. The driver was heading northbound on the highway.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, did not appear to be in a crosswalk when he was hit just before 8 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and bodily injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

On Monday, police were notified that the victim died as a result of his injuries. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Investigators believe that speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors for the driver. They do not know if they were factors for the pedestrian.

