Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,585.

With no new fatalities, Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,018.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,383 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 30 were on Oahu
  • 3 on Hawaii Island
  • 16 on Kauai
  • 21 on Maui

The state said one person was diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
HNN FILE
State reports 3 additional COVID deaths; 169 cases also added
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, November 29, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, November 29, 2021
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
North Shore Stables holding wreath making contest
File photo
Navy investigating reports of chemical smell in water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam homes
Isaac and Lehua Kalua made their first appearance in court this month for the murder of their...
Couple charged with murdering 6-year-old expected to enter plea in court