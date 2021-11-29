Hawaii reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Monday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,585.

With no new fatalities, Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll remained at 1,018.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,383 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

30 were on Oahu

3 on Hawaii Island

16 on Kauai

21 on Maui

The state said one person was diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 71.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77% have received at least one dose.

