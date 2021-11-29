Forecast: Strong winds buffet the state, more rain heading in for the weekend that may cause flooding in some spots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hold on! Sweater weather and umbrella weather has arrived to the islands as winds pick up along with some passing showers. A disturbance just northeast of the Big Island continues to track towards the eastern half of the state. Instability associated with this low will produce wet unsettled weather across the state. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast over windward and mountain areas favoring Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

The high pressure ridge far north of the islands will continue to produce moderate to breezy winds through Monday. Trade wind speeds decrease through the week, becoming light and variable on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week. Gusty winds today will ease Tuesday and remain at moderate speeds through midweek before increasing Friday. Windward and mountain areas will have the best chances of rain over the next few days before widespread rainfall and the potential for flash flooding pushes over the islands Friday and over the weekend

Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend as another upper low combines forces with a cold front bringing widespread rainfall to all islands.

Let’s talk surf! A new northwest swell peaks today gradually diminishing through Tuesday. A mix of relatively small north and northwest swells will then prevail until the end of the week.

The potential exists for a very large north-northwest swell to arrive next weekend. In the meantime, increased trade winds near and upstream of the islands the next day or two will bring an increase in choppy surf along windward shorelines.

