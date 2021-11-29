Tributes
Forecast: Scattered showers expected to increase later in the week

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance just northeast of the Big Island continues to track towards the eastern half of the state. Instability associated with this low will produce wet unsettled weather across the state. The highest rainfall amounts are forecast over windward and mountain areas favoring Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. The high pressure ridge far north of the islands will continue to produce moderate to breezy winds through Monday. Trade wind speeds decrease through the week, becoming light and variable on Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend as another upper low combines forces with a cold front bringing widespread rainfall to all islands.

A new NW swell peaks today gradually diminishing through Tuesday. A mix of relatively small N and NW swells will then prevail until the end of the week. The potential exists for a very large NNW swell to arrive next weekend. In the meantime, increased trade winds near and upstream of the islands the next day or two will bring an increase in choppy surf along windward shorelines.

