First Alert: Increasing showers, locally strong trades to start the week

Trade winds will strengthen and bring an increase in showers Monday for windward and mauka areas, especially over Maui, Molokai and Oahu, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms over Maui and Hawaii Island Monday afternoon into Monday night. Winds will also strengthen over the summit areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, with a high wind warning for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa and a wind advisory for Haleakala.

Tuesday - Thursday: Conditions may be just a tad drier over the smaller islands as the winds weaken and become more east-southeasterly. However, periods of showers will still be possible for windward areas, and there’s still a chance for more isolated thunderstorms over the eastern end of the state, and even maybe a dusting of snow atop the Hawaii Island summits.

Friday - Sunday: An upper level disturbance responsible for the unsettled weather will depart late this week, getting out of the way of another round of wet weather as another, larger disturbance sets up shop to the north-northwest and drives a strong cold front through much of the state Friday into Saturday. This system could bring a higher threat of wet and potentially severe weather. Details are still uncertain, so stay tuned.

Surf: Waves will remain below advisory levels for the next couple of days, but a long-period northwest swell will peak a few feet below the high surf advisory level on north shores, with head-high to overhead sets for west shores. A very large north-northwest swell will be possible near the end of the week, thanks to the previously mentioned disturbance. Surf will remain very small on south shores, while east shores will have rising surf for the first part of the week as the trade winds increase.

Marine: For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaiian coastal waters, except for windward Hawaii Island waters, due to strong winds.

