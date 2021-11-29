Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

First Alert: Increasing showers, locally strong trades to start the week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will strengthen and bring an increase in showers Monday for windward and mauka areas, especially over Maui, Molokai and Oahu, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms over Maui and Hawaii Island Monday afternoon into Monday night. Winds will also strengthen over the summit areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, with a high wind warning for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa and a wind advisory for Haleakala.

Tuesday - Thursday: Conditions may be just a tad drier over the smaller islands as the winds weaken and become more east-southeasterly. However, periods of showers will still be possible for windward areas, and there’s still a chance for more isolated thunderstorms over the eastern end of the state, and even maybe a dusting of snow atop the Hawaii Island summits.

Friday - Sunday: An upper level disturbance responsible for the unsettled weather will depart late this week, getting out of the way of another round of wet weather as another, larger disturbance sets up shop to the north-northwest and drives a strong cold front through much of the state Friday into Saturday. This system could bring a higher threat of wet and potentially severe weather. Details are still uncertain, so stay tuned.

Surf: Waves will remain below advisory levels for the next couple of days, but a long-period northwest swell will peak a few feet below the high surf advisory level on north shores, with head-high to overhead sets for west shores. A very large north-northwest swell will be possible near the end of the week, thanks to the previously mentioned disturbance. Surf will remain very small on south shores, while east shores will have rising surf for the first part of the week as the trade winds increase.

Marine: For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for Hawaiian coastal waters, except for windward Hawaii Island waters, due to strong winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

More showers are possible over the state this week, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms...
Wetter weather for the coming week

Most Read

The pandemic has changed the way we shop. And some of those shopping habits could stick around...
A popular Hawaii retailer ditches the brick-and-mortar storefront — and more could follow
Two men were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle crash in Kailua early Saturday.
2 injured, including 1 critically, in single-vehicle crash in Kailua
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
2 arrested, 1 suspect sought after violent robbery of elderly victim in Chinatown
Falling coconut sends Hanauma Bay lifeguard to hospital in serious condition
To combat no-shows, city will demand payment for Hanauma Bay reservations in advance
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
City worker dies after getting trapped in tank at wastewater treatment plant

Latest News

More showers are possible over the state this week, with a chance for isolated thunderstorms...
Wetter weather for the coming week
Strong winds are expected over the summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through Monday...
Wind alerts issued for Maui, Hawaii Island summits
Winds could become locally strong by late Sunday afternoon.
Stronger trades returning, with more showers to follow
Winds could become locally strong by late Sunday afternoon.
Breezy trades returning